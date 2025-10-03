Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 2,037 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $330.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $230.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $349.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.95.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

