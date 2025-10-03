Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,286 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 119,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 470,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Schaeffer Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 243,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

