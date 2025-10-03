Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $937,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after purchasing an additional 748,311 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 981.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 585,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,517 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 479,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,848,000 after acquiring an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4,675.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,875 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

