Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Stake Raised by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 118.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after buying an additional 1,903,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,942,000 after buying an additional 1,828,084 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.