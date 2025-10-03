JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $780,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.