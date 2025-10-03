JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $780,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.76.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
