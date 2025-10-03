Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,811,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 2.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $38.09 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $38.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

