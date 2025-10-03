Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $56,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.6%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $930.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $842.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,132,538.30. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,702 shares of company stock worth $53,834,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

