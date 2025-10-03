Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Buys 1,340 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,584 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,743,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,849,000 after purchasing an additional 633,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.36 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.