Vicus Capital Has $16.23 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $387,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $615.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $616.48. The firm has a market cap of $739.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $595.50 and its 200-day moving average is $554.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

