Mechanics Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 143.9% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $211.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average of $217.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.15%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

