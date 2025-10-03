Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $488,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.52.

AbbVie Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $236.98 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.87. The stock has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a PE ratio of 112.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

