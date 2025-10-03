Mechanics Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $709.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $779.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $753.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $653.41. The company has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

