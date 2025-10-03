7,962 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $334.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.