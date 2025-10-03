Cromwell Holdings LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 12.8% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 5.7% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $210.64 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.00 and a 200-day moving average of $197.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

