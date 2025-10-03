Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Bought by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $132.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

