Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after buying an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after buying an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $681.86 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $190.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $703.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.94.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,299. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.