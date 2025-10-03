Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $132.90 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

