Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Catalina Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.31 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $270.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.