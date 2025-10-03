TPG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

TPG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $811.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

