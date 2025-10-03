iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Position Increased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $121.88 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

