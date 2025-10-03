Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after buying an additional 2,011,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,664,000 after buying an additional 1,862,674 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $147,122,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,675,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,465,000 after buying an additional 769,015 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $192.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $201.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

