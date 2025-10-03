River Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $366.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

