Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Position Lifted by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $96.51 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.