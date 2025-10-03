iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,328,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,862 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 1.20% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $143,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,868.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 96,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

