Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,856 L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,508,000 after buying an additional 33,019 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of LHX opened at $295.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $305.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.98.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

