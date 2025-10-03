Atwater Malick LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Atwater Malick LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

