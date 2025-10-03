1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.55.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
