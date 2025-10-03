Capital & Planning LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Capital & Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,781,000 after buying an additional 2,829,060 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,147,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after buying an additional 1,036,292 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 89.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,163,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,605,000 after acquiring an additional 547,872 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

