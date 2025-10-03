OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $164.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $178.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

