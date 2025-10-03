Crews Bank & Trust Makes New $994,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,308,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,659,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $213.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.65.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.