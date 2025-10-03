ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stake Cut by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 5.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $122,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,030.17 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,040.23. The company has a market capitalization of $405.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $799.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $750.97.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

