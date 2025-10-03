New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.3% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

