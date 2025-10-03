Phraction Management LLC Buys New Position in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 2.8% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 4.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $394.49 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $413.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.57. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 98.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.Carvana’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.94.

Read Our Latest Report on CVNA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total value of $36,805,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,915.84. This represents a 93.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.36, for a total transaction of $35,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,237,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,768,591,236.56. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,307,066 shares of company stock worth $827,792,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.