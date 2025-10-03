New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases 964 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 134,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,717 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 216,672 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

