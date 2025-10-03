Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $234.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.59. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 target price (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.