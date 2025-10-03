Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Stock Position Decreased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
