iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 282,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $88.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

