Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 19,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,438,085.70. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 358,274 shares of company stock worth $73,886,457 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Melius began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.71.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day moving average is $169.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

