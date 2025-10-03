Red Mountain Financial LLC Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.11.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

