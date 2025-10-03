iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 112,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,984,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $207.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $207.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

