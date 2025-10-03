Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,251 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $161,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 48,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1%

COST opened at $916.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $953.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $971.03. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $867.34 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $406.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,160.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,137.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,067.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,100. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,685. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.