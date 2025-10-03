West Financial Advisors LLC Buys 256 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $294.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $294.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

