Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $757.70 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $779.77. The company has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $746.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.32.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

