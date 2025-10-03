J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 95 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

J2 Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $605.73 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $607.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $579.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.93.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

