SimpliFi Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.4% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $605.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.93. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $607.16.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

