CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $571.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.19.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $443.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

