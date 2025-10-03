McGuire Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $605.73 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $607.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $579.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.93.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

