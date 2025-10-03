Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,851 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $34.13 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

