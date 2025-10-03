Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 132 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $287.05 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $266.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

