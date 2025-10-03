Synergy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 0.7% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 209.8% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,240 shares of company stock worth $12,737,838. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $241.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

